Ousted Myanmar ambassador tells UK: reject the military's envoy

Myanmar's ambassador to the United Kingdom, who has been locked out of his embassy by representatives of the military, urged the British government on Thursday not to recognise the junta's envoy and to send them back to Myanmar.

"The ambassador has been recalled by the Myanmar military regime - since then he has stopped following instructions from the Myanmar foreign ministry," Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn said through a spokesman.

"We believe the UK government would not back those who are working for the military junta and we also would like to urge the UK government to send them back," the ambassador said through his spokesman who read out his statement in English.

