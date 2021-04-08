3 youths killed after their bike crashes into truck in Rajasthan's Bundi

Three youths were killed after the motorbike they were riding on rammed into a stationary truck parked by the roadside on a highway in Rajasthan's Bundi district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

While two youths were killed on the spot, the third person passed away due to severe injuries later in the day in MBS Hospital in Kota.

The youth was rushed to the hospital after the three bike-borne youths rammed into the truck from behind near a bus stop on Kota–Lalsot highway under Keshoraipatan police station area of Bundi district around 12.30 am.

The three youths were catering workers and returning to their respective homes in Kota after finishing their day's work at a function in Kapren town in Bundi district, SHO of Keshoraipatan police station Lakhanlal Meena said.

In an attempt to overtake a tractor-trolley that had no back light, the men travelling in the bike rammed into the back of the stationary truck parked by the roadside in the darkness, he further said.

The deceased were identified as Rammanhore Meena (27), Giriraj Meena (25), who were both residents of Budhadeet police station area of Kota district along with Pradeep Meena (25) of Girdharpura village of Deoli-Manjhi police station area of Kota district, the police said.

The police handed over the three bodies to their respective family members and lodged a case against the truck driver, who is absconding, while his vehicle has been seized.

