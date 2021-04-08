Left Menu

Crime Branch to probe murder of IUML worker in Kerala

PTI | Kannur | Updated: 08-04-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:17 IST
The Kerala Police Crime Branch will investigate the case relating to the killing of a 22-year-old Youth League activist in a post-poll clash allegedly between workers of the CPI(M) and the IUML on April6.

District Superintendent of Police Ilango R told reporters here that a 15-member team headed by a Crime Branch Deputy SP would probe into the case.

The announcement comes a day after widespread violence was witnessed during the funeral procession of the Youth League member, Mansur.

At least 10 Left party offices were vandalised and police had resorted to baton charge and used tear gas to disperse a violent mob on Wednesday night.

The Youth league is the youth wing of the IUML, a key ally of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front.

Earlier in the day, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) boycotted the peace-meeting called by District Collector T V Subhash following the clashes.

''We are not interested in discussing the matter with those who were involved in the murder. The police has neither questioned nor arrested the culprits..,'' Congress District Committee President, Satheeshan Pacheni said.

TheUDF leaders told the media that they would take part in peace talks once the accused in the murder case are arrested.

They also alleged that the police had arrested and brutally beaten up over a dozen IUML activists for 'vandalising' the ruling party offices.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leaders visited the party offices and houses targeted in the violence and claimed that the attack was a ''conspiracy.'' ''The league criminals have conspired andorganised violence in the area. The League leadership was silent and encouraged it,'' CPI(M) district secretaryM V Jayarajan told the media.

During the violence following the funeral of Mansur, the CPI(M) Peringathur local committee office, branch committee offices in the town, Aachimukku, Keezhmadam, Kochiyangado and Kadavathur branch committee offices have been vandalised and a few libraries were burned down allegedly by the Indian Union Muslim League workers.

Koothuparamba assembly constituency in the northern Kerala district witnessed a fierce contest between K P Mohanan of the Lok Janatantrik Dal, a partner of the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and Pottankandy Abdullah of the IUML.

PTI RRT ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

