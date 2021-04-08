Ukrainian military doing everything to keep ceasefire in Donbass, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that the military was doing everything to protect the state and maintain the ceasefire in the eastern Donbass region.

Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict in Donbass, where Ukrainian troops have battled Russian-backed forces since 2014.

