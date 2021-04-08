Ukrainian military doing everything to keep ceasefire in Donbass, Zelenskiy says

Ukrainian military doing everything to keep ceasefire in Donbass, Zelenskiy saysReuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 20:58 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that the military was doing everything to protect the state and maintain the ceasefire in the eastern Donbass region.
Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for a spike in violence in the conflict in Donbass, where Ukrainian troops have battled Russian-backed forces since 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
