CBI records Param Bir Singh's statement over corruption allegations on Anil Deshmukh

The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) on Thursday recorded the statement of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in the ongoing preliminary investigation over allegations of corruption and malpractices against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. CBI has also recorded the statements of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, complainant Jaishri Patil and ACP Sanjay Patil, in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the CBI will record the statement of DCP Raju Bhujbal on Tuesday. The Supreme Court, earlier in the day, dismissed the petitions filed by the Maharashtra government and Deshmukh challenging the Bombay High Court order directing a preliminary enquiry by the CBI into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against him by Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh had filed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court, challenging Bombay High Court's April 5 order. Deshmukh tendered his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 5 after the Bombay High Court order. The court also directed the agency to register an FIR if any cognisable offence is found.

In his letter to Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. (ANI)

