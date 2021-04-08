Left Menu

CBI records Param Bir Singh's statement over corruption allegations on Anil Deshmukh

The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) on Thursday recorded the statement of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in the ongoing preliminary investigation over allegations of corruption and malpractices against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:01 IST
CBI records Param Bir Singh's statement over corruption allegations on Anil Deshmukh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) on Thursday recorded the statement of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh in the ongoing preliminary investigation over allegations of corruption and malpractices against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. CBI has also recorded the statements of suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, complainant Jaishri Patil and ACP Sanjay Patil, in the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, the CBI will record the statement of DCP Raju Bhujbal on Tuesday. The Supreme Court, earlier in the day, dismissed the petitions filed by the Maharashtra government and Deshmukh challenging the Bombay High Court order directing a preliminary enquiry by the CBI into the allegations of corruption and misconduct levelled against him by Param Bir Singh.

Deshmukh had filed the Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the apex court, challenging Bombay High Court's April 5 order. Deshmukh tendered his resignation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on April 5 after the Bombay High Court order. The court also directed the agency to register an FIR if any cognisable offence is found.

In his letter to Thackeray, Singh had alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked Waze to collect Rs 100 crores every month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Ajit addresses rally, BJP says COVID-19 norms violated

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday addressed a large meeting in Pandharpur in Solapur district of Maharashtra ahead of an assembly by- poll there, with the opposition BJP alleging that COVID-19 norms were flouted durin...

Muslim civil rights group sues Facebook over hate speech

A civil rights group is suing Facebook and its executives, saying CEO Mark Zuckerberg made false and deceptive statements to Congress when he said the giant social network removes hate speech and other material that violates its rules.The l...

India, US to pursue ways to deepen their partnership on climate, clean energy

India and the US will pursue ways in which they can deepen their partnership on climate and clean energy, the Biden administration said on Thursday after Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called on Prime Minister Narendra Mo...

Portugal suspends use of AstraZenca jabs for under 60s

Portugal on Thursday temporarily suspended use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for those aged under 60 amid concerns over possible links between the shot and very rare cases of blood clots.I want to highlight the goal of the vaccination...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021