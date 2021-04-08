4 arrested, juvenile apprehended as man killed for objecting to wife's illicit relationship

A juvenile was apprehended while four people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly killing her 35-year-old husband for objecting to her ''illicit relationship'' with another man, police said on Thursday. The accused woman along with her male friend named Mukesh Walia, a native of Haryana's Bhiwani, planned around six months ago to kill her husband Wasi Ahmad to get rid of him and claim an insurance amount so that the duo could live together along with her three children, they said. As per their alleged plan, Mukesh roped in Sachin (19), Vikas (20) and a juvenile and they hatched a conspiracy at a hotel in in Mahipalpur area to kill Ahmad. Their first two attempts on Ahmad’s life failed, but they allegedly managed to kill him on the night of April 3 in outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli area, police said. The victim worked with Mukesh, Sachin and Vikas as masseur in Mahipalpur area, they said. Detailing how they executed their alleged plan, police said that on April 3 the woman brought her husband to Swaroop Nagar with another lady in an auto-rickshaw on the pretext of providing massage service to a client.

They were being followed by Mukesh and his three associates in a cab and they reached the designated place before the auto and waited for them, according to police.

''When Wasi Ahmad reached there, he joined the four accused, while his wife and another lady waited in the auto itself. All the four accused including the juvenile took the victim towards a vacant area on the pretext of a client waiting there. As they entered the bushy area, Sachin, Vikas and the juvenile overpowered him with towels, and pushed the victim to the ground,'' a senior police officer said. Later, Mukesh hit the victim on the head with stones and smashed his face until he died, he said. A day after the killing, his body was recovered by the police from the Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar area in outer Delhi's Samaypur Badli, police said. On April 6, when the probe team was inspecting the crime scene, they found the accused woman roaming in the area with her 15-year-old son in a suspicious manner, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that during initial questioning, the woman tried to mislead the police but she disclosed later that she had come to the spot along with her son and Mukesh Walia, who left the place after seeing police personnel there. ''Accused Mukesh was nabbed from Munirka and during interrogation, he disclosed that he and the victim's wife entered into an illicit relationship when the victim was admitted in a drug rehabilitation centre in Uttar Pradesh. ''In his absence, he started living with the deceased's wife along with her three children at her house in Munirka. When he returned from the rehabilitation centre around three months ago, he started objecting to their affair and used to often beat his wife,'' the officer said.

