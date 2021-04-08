HC asks T'gana govt to consider COVID-19 tests at state border

The Telangana High Court on Thursday said the state government should consider conducting COVID-19 tests, at border areas, on people coming from other states, which have been reporting more infections.

The court also directed the government toramp up inoculation in view of rise in cases in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy made the suggestions after perusing the report submitted by the government on the state's preparedness for the second wave of coronavirus.

The judges also directed the government to further increase RTPCR tests in the state.

On the ceiling of 200 people in places of congregation like restaurants, malls, the court observed that the limit in closedplaces is imperative and any violation by the owners of such places is to be dealt with strictly, which includes cancellation of license.

On the report submitted by the DGP on cases registered against violators, the court noted that the cases booked under IPC/Disaster Management Act are abysmally low and those registered in relation to the social distancing are also inadequate.

It expressed dissatisfaction over the steps taken by the government.

The matter was posted for hearing on April 19.PTI VVK GDK ROH ROH

