Left Menu

Suspect in South Carolina killings was ex-NFL player, paper says

The fifth victim in the deadly shooting was identified as James Lewis, who was working at the Lesslies' home in Rock Hill, about 30 miles (48 km) south of Charlotte. A sixth victim was wounded in the shooting and rushed to a hospital, according to a local media report.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2021 21:49 IST
Suspect in South Carolina killings was ex-NFL player, paper says

The suspect in the deaths of a prominent South Carolina doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and another man was a former professional football player who killed himself after the shootings, a local newspaper reported on Thursday. Phillip Adams, 32, a former National Football League player, was found dead in a nearby house hours after the killings of five people at the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie in suburban Rock Hill, South Carolina, the Rock Hill Herald reported.

The newspaper, citing "law enforcement sources," said police believe Adams took his life after they surrounded the house he was in. The York County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the shootings reported on Wednesday afternoon, said it found the person responsible, whom it did not name. The sheriff's office did not say whether the suspect was taken alive.

"We have found the person that we believe is responsible and we are with them at this time," Trent Faris, a sheriff's office spokesman, told reporters shortly after midnight. Faris did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the report. The sheriff's office has scheduled a news briefing for later on Thursday.

Adams, who is from Rock Hill, had a six-year professional football career as a defensive back with five teams, finishing with the Atlanta Falcons in 2015, according to the NFL. He attended South Carolina State University and was selected in the seventh round of the 2010 draft by the San Francisco 49ers. Adams' father, Alonzo Adams, confirmed to a local television station that his son had committed the shootings before killing himself, and blamed football for his behavior.

"I can say he's a good kid," the elder Adams told WCNC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina. "I think the football messed him up." Reached for comment, an NFL spokesman said, "Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims of this devastating tragedy."

The shootings left Leslie, his wife Barbara Lesslie, and two grandchildren dead, the sheriff's office said in a statement. The fifth victim in the deadly shooting was identified as James Lewis, who was working at the Lesslies' home in Rock Hill, about 30 miles (48 km) south of Charlotte.

A sixth victim was wounded in the shooting and rushed to a hospital, according to a local media report. Local news media said Robert Lesslie was 70 and his wife was 69. The grandchildren were identified as 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie. James Lewis was 38.

Robert Lesslie, a board-certified emergency medicine and occupational medicine physician, was co-owner of two local urgent care clinics, according to an online biography. He also had worked in and directed several busy emergency rooms at Charlotte-area hospitals and had been medical director of the emergency department at Rock Hill General Hospital for almost 15 years, the biography said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

Google releases Android 12 Developer Preview 2.2 with several fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Tourists coming to Kashmir by road will undergo tests

All travellers coming to Kashmir by road shall undergo coronavirus tests in Kulgam district, an official said on Thursday.Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Aijaz Asad chaired a meeting to review the coronavirus situation, a spokesperson...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street advances as Treasury yields dip, dollar softens

Technology shares led Wall Street higher on Thursday and Treasury yields extended their pull-back from recent peaks as market participants digested the U.S. Federal Reserves vow to stay the course with its dovish monetary policy. The Nasdaq...

Noida Police attaches 56 illegally constructed flats worth Rs 22 cr in Shahberi

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday said it has attached 56 flats constructed illegally by a private firm and estimated to be worth Rs 22.40 crore in Greater Noidas Shahberi.The action against Satyam Real Builders Private Limited foll...

Maha: Ajit addresses rally, BJP says COVID-19 norms violated

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday addressed a large meeting in Pandharpur in Solapur district of Maharashtra ahead of an assembly by- poll there, with the opposition BJP alleging that COVID-19 norms were flouted durin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021