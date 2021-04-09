Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation halts vaccination drive due to no doses available

Pune's Municipal Corporation has temporarily halted its vaccination drive for today as there is no stock of vaccines available with the corporation. In an official order by the corporation on Thursday, it read, "COVID-19 vaccination to remain suspended in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on April 9 as there is no stock of vaccines is available with the corporation. The process to get the vaccine stock is underway and vaccination shall resume as soon as vaccines are received."

Meanwhile, with 1,26,789 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's active caseload reached 9,10,319 on Thursday. India reported 59,258 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,18,51,393. The national Recovery Rate is 91.67 per cent.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Kerala and Punjab have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases. 84.21 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. Maharashtra reported 56,286 new COVID-19 cases, 36,130 recoveries, and 376 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday.

According to the state government's data, the active number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,21,317. Out of 56,286 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, 8,938 cases were reported in Mumbai and 12,090 in Pune. The total count of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 4,91,698 while the active COVID-19 cases in Pune is mounted to 89,598. (ANI)

