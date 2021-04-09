CCB arrests 12 'rowdy sheeters' in Bengaluru

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Karnataka Police arrested 12 rowdy sheeters from Bengaluru, informed Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of police on Thursday. "In this case, Rohit who is a notorious rowdy sheeted person was absconding and has been arrested on Thursday by CCB," said Sandeep Patil.

The CCB has seized a pistol and 12 machetes and long swords during the operations. According to the CCB, the timely action prevented gang rivalry.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

