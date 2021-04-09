Foreign news schedule for Friday, Apr 9

Foreign news schedule for Friday, Apr 9PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 10:04 IST
-Stories relating to Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane's Bangladesh visit.
-US bipartisan legislation lays out new strategy to counter China, seeks to strengthen ties with India, allies.
- India accelerated work on Chabahar Port, likely to be declared operational by May: US Congressional report.
- Distrust of China's role in Indo-Pacific region has consolidated Quad: US Congressional report.
-Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.
- Stories on political developments in Myanmar.
