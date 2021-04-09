Tokyo 2020 head: in talks with FINA to hold swimming qualifiers as planned

Tokyo 2020 head: in talks with FINA to hold swimming qualifiers as plannedReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 09-04-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 12:03 IST
Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday Olympic organizers were in talks with the International Swimming Federation (FINA) to hold diving and artistic swimming qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as originally planned.
FINA said last week it was reviewing the status of both events, as well as a marathon swimming qualifier without specifying a reason. The BBC had reported FINA was concerned organizers of the Diving World Cup had not done enough to protect athletes from COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Seiko Hashimoto
- FINA
- Tokyo