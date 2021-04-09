Left Menu

Two youths held in south Delhi locality for robbing people using monkeys

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 12:40 IST
Two youths held in south Delhi locality for robbing people using monkeys

Two men were arrested for allegedly using monkeys to threaten and rob people in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, police said on Friday.

The accused duo, Balwan Nath (26) and Vikram Nath (23), were waiting near Chirag Delhi bus stand with their two monkeys when the police team nabbed them on Thursday, they said.

The police said the two monkeys have been deposited with Wildlife SOS centre.

The accused, who are residents of Okhla Mor in the city, along with their third associate, Ajay used monkeys to threaten people and rob them of their valuables, police said, adding efforts are being taken to catch hold of Ajay, who is still absconding.

The accused men had caught the monkeys from Tughlakabad Fort jungle around three months ago.

The matter came to light on March 2, when an advocate from Khirki Extension reported that three men carrying monkeys surrounded them and forcefully robbed Rs 6,000 from him, according to police.

When the lawyer was sitting in an auto-rickshaw, the duo made the monkeys sit inside the vehicle with one in the front and the other at the back seat and demanded money from him. When the advocate took out the wallet, the duo robbed him and escaped.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, ''A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Sections 392 (punishment for robbery) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) at Malviya Nagar police station and since it was a peculiar incident involving monkeys, a dedicated team was constituted to nab the culprits.'' Further, relevant provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 were added against the accused in the case, he said.

The team scanned through several CCTV footages and conducted raids in and around Delhi based on inputs from sources and informers, the officer said.

''On Thursday, our team got a tip-off that two men with monkeys were present at Chirag Delhi bus stand who had committed the robbery earlier and could commit further thefts. We acted upon the information and apprehended them along with the two monkeys,'' the officer said.

During interrogation, the duo confessed to their involvement in the incident along with their associate Ajay who is absconding, he said.

The arrested accused are being further interrogated for their other involvements if any, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Coriander futures rise on spot demand

Coriander prices on Friday rose Rs 78 to Rs 7,298 per quintal in futures trade as speculators widened their holdings tracking firm trend at the spot market.On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander for April delivery wen...

US-Russian trio blast off on mission to space station

A Russian-US trio of space travelers launched successfully Friday, heading for the International Space Station.NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov blasted off as scheduled at 1242 pm 0742 GMT...

IESA appoints Rajeev Khushu of Texas Instruments as the Chairman for 2021-22

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association IESA, the premier body representing the Indian Electronic System Design Manufacturing ESDM industry, appointed Rajeev Khushu, Director Corporate Affairs and Government Relations atTexas Instr...

Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi hospital suspends non-COVID services, earmarked only for coronavirus patients again

Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital RGGSH has been again converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the national capital, officials said on Friday.All non-COVID services...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021