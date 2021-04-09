Left Menu

Deshmukh corruption case: CBI quizzes Waze for third day

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 14:30 IST
Deshmukh corruption case: CBI quizzes Waze for third day

The CBI recorded the statement of suspended API Sachin Waze for a third consecutive day on Friday in connection with the corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh against ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, an official said.

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is in Mumbai to conduct a preliminary enquiry (PE) into the allegations, on Friday morning went to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) office here and recorded the statement of Waze, the official said.

The suspended assistant police inspector (API) is in the custody of NIA, which is probing the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia', in south Mumbai on February 25.

Waze is also under the scanner for the alleged murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV.

Armed with an order of a special NIA court here, the CBI has been questioning Waze.

Following an order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI on Tuesday registered a case to probe the allegations against Deshmukh.

Singh was shifted from the post of Mumbai police commissioner to the Home Guards department on March 17.

Singh later filed a petition in the HC seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, alleging the NCP leader had asked Waze and other police officers to extort Rs 100 crore from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

Deshmukh, who has rejected the allegations levelled against him, resigned from the cabinet on April 5 after the HC order.

The CBI team recorded the statement of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Enforcement) Raju Bhujbal on Thursday night in connection with the allegations.

Singh, in a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had mentioned the names of Bhujbal, ACP Sanjay Patil and Waze, while making the allegations against Deshmukh.

Earlier, the CBI had also recorded the statements of Singh, ACP Sanjay Patil and advocate Jayshree Patil.

The HC had ordered the CBI probe against Deshmukh on a criminal writ petition filed by advocate Patil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' postponed due to rise in coronavirus cases

The makers of actor Kangana Ranaut-led Thalaivi on Friday announced they have deferred the release of the film due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The multilingual biographical film about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Na...

Protesting farmers to block KMP-KGP expressway for 24 hours from Saturday morning

Intensifying their protest against the three farm laws, the farmers protesting at Delhi borders will block the key Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours starting Saturday morning.Tomorrow, on April 10, the KMP-KGP highway will be bloc...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours DEL49 BIZ-VACCINE-JOHNSON In talks with Indian govt for clinical trial of single shot vaccine Johnson Johnson New Delhi Global healthcare major Johnson Johnson is in discussions with th...

Prince Philip will not have a state funeral or lie in state

Britains Prince Philip will not have a state funeral nor lie in state for the public to pay their respects ahead of the funeral, the College of Arms said, with arrangements revised to meet COVID restrictions.The funeral will not be a State ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021