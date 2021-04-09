23-year-old man shot dead in Delhi's Mandawali

A 23-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in east Delhi's Mandawali area, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Farman, a resident of Welcome area.

Farman was shot at by two unknown assailants on Thursday. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Deepak Yadav said.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at Mandawali Police Station and a probe into the matter is underway, the DCP said.

Police said the CCTV footage of surrounding areas is being checked to ascertain the identity of the accused persons.

