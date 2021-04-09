Man shot at by criminal in Delhi, injured

A 23-year-old man was injured after he was shot at by an alleged criminal in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area, police said Friday.

According to police, Sahil, a resident of Nehru Vihar, had sustained gunshot wound in his left leg and was admitted to the Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. Initially, Sahil accused two other persons for the incident, but when he was examined in detail upon being discharged from the hospital, he said a person named Farooq was behind the whole episode, according to a senior police officer. Farooq is a criminal of the area whose motive was to implicate others in the crime, police said. On Thursday around 5 pm, Farooq allegedly shot at Sahil and later informed the police himself. A case under relevant sections has been registered and efforts are being made to arrest the accused person, the officer added.

