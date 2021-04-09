Russia has right to move forces at home the way it likes, Kremlin says after call with Merkel

Russia has right to move forces at home the way it likes, Kremlin says after call with MerkelReuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 15:33 IST
Russia has a right to move its military forces around its territory the way it likes, a Kremlin spokesman said on Friday, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel told President Vladimir Putin to pull back the build-up near the border with Ukraine.
Dmitry Peskov also told a daily conference call with reporters that the situation in eastern Ukraine was "very unstable... creating risks of full-scale combat operations."
