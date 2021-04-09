Russia has right to move forces at home the way it likes, Kremlin says after call with Merkel

Russia has a right to move its military forces around its territory the way it likes, a Kremlin spokesman said on Friday, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel told President Vladimir Putin to pull back the build-up near the border with Ukraine.

Dmitry Peskov also told a daily conference call with reporters that the situation in eastern Ukraine was "very unstable... creating risks of full-scale combat operations."

