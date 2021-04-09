Maharashtra: Health official held for bribery in Latur

An assistant superintendent in the Latur district surgeon's office was held by Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000, an official said on Friday.

Abhimanyu Dhondiba Surwase (51) demanded the bribe from a man who needed to get his parents' medical bills of over Rs 3 lakh cleared, said ACB deputy superintendent Manik Bidre.

The man filed a complaint with ACB on April 8 and Surwase was held while accepting Rs 8,000 in a trap on Thursday evening, he said.

He has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and MIDC police was probing further, the Deputy SP added.

PTI COR BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)