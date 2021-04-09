Russia concerned by U.S. plans on Black Sea movement - Ifax

Russia concerned by U.S. plans on Black Sea movement - IfaxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 16:56 IST
Russia's foreign ministry is concerned by increased activity in the Black Sea by governments that do not border its waters, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko was cited by Interfax as saying.
The United States has informed Turkey it would be sending two of its warships through its straits to the Black Sea, Ankara said on Friday.
Grushko said all movements by warships in the Black Sea must be in line with the Montreux Convention, which gives Turkey control over the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits within its borders.
