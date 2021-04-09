Left Menu

Bomb scare-murder case: Court sends Waze to judicial custody

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-04-2021 17:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 17:55 IST
Bomb scare-murder case: Court sends Waze to judicial custody

A special NIA court here on Friday sent suspended police officer Sachin Waze to judicial custody till April 23 in the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV from near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

Waze, arrested on March 13, was produced before the special court after the end of his NIA remand and the judge chided him for leaking documents to the media.

On April 7, Waze had released a letter in which he had claimed that former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had demanded Rs 2 crore from him to continue his service in the Mumbai police and alleged another minister Anil Parab asked him to collect money from contractors.

Special judge PR Sitre sent the suspended assistant police inspector (API) in judicial custody till April 23 after the anti-terror agency didn't press for his further custody.

After the court remanded Waze to judicial custody, defence lawyer Abad Ponda requested the judge to provide him a secure cell in jail, saying his client apprehends danger to his life.

The 49-year-old suspended API was later taken to the Taloja jail in adjoining Navi Mumbai.

The accused had been in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) since his arrest on March 13, over two weeks after the explosives-laden SUV was found parked near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25.

Waze is also under the scanner over the alleged murder of Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV.

Meanwhile, the judge reprimanded Waze and his defence team for leaking documents to the media on April 7 and not submitting them in the court after following proper procedures laid down under the CrPc.

The matter was brought to the court's notice by special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, who represented the NIA.

He told the court the accused had been given opportunity to write or submit whatever he wants to say to the court after following prescribed procedure.

Despite that some documents were given by the accused to his lawyers in the last hearing, Gonsalves said.

''Even the NIA was not aware about these documents. He was allowed to speak to his lawyers for five minutes during the last hearing and he took advantage of it,'' Gonsalves said.

Responding to the same, Waze's lawyer Ponda said, ''I am surprised, I'm unaware about it and not involved in it.'' Reprimanding the accused, the judge said such acts should not be repeated.

''I had asked you to follow proper procedure, you have every right to submit whatever you want, even in the form of confession. But why was proper procedure not adopted as per CrPc? This should not happen again,'' judge Sitre said.

On Wednesday, Waze had tried to submit the letter to the special NIA court. However, judge Sitre refused to take his letter, which had serious allegations against Deshmukh and Parab, on record and told him to follow the required procedure.

Parab has rubbished allegations made by Waze.

Meanwhile, the court allowed the CBI's plea seeking access to papers of the bomb scare case for its preliminary enquiry into the allegations of corruption against Deshmukh levelled by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Singh had filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh, alleging the NCP leader had asked Waze and other police officers to extort Rs 100 crore from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

The CBI questioned Waze, while he was in the NIA custody, for several hours for the last three days in connection with its probe into the allegations against Deshmukh.

The NIA had earlier said Waze's interrogation has revealed several aspects of both the incidents (bomb scare- Hiran murder) and also Waze's financial dealings besides recovery of cash and high-end cars.

The NIA had earlier told the court that its has been revealed that an amount of Rs 1.5 crore was in the account of a private bank in the name of a company floated by Waze.

Also, the suspended API had given huge amounts of money to his associates, the anti-terror agency has said.

Besides cash, police have recovered as many as eight high end cars from the accused, the NIA has said.

The NIA has said its investigation has revealed Waze and other accused had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Hiran on March 2 and 3.

The court has also been told by the NIA that Hiran was a co-conspirator in the explosives case.

Hiran, who had claimed that the vehicle had been stolen, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

There are two other accused in the bomb scare-Hiran murder case - Vinayak Shinde, a former policeman, and Naresh Gor, a cricket bookie. Both are currently in judicial custody.

PTI AVI RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi' postponed due to rise in coronavirus cases

The makers of actor Kangana Ranaut-led Thalaivi on Friday announced they have deferred the release of the film due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The multilingual biographical film about the life of J Jayalalithaa, former Tamil Na...

7,955 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 46 deaths

Karnataka logged 7,955 new COVID-19 cases and 46 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.48 lakh and the toll to 12,813, the Health department said on Friday.Out of the 7,955 fresh cases reported on Friday, 5,576 cas...

Myanmar junta says protests are dwindling as at least 10 reported killed by troops

Myanmars junta said on Friday that a protest campaign against its rule was dwindling since people wanted peace, and that it would hold elections within two years, the first timeframe it has given for a return to democracy since its Feb. 1 c...

CM playing 'fixed match' with Centre: SAD on Punjab's decision to implement DBT for farmers

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of keeping farmers and arhatiyas in the dark on the Centres direct bank transfer DBT scheme and said he was playing a fixed match with the Modi dispensation.Sen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021