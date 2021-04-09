Left Menu

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the plea of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari alleging 'grave threat' to the life of her husband, whom the top court had recently directed to be shifted to Uttar Pradesh from a jail in Punjab.

SC adjourns plea of Mukhtar Ansari's wife
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday adjourned the plea of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's wife Afshan Ansari alleging 'grave threat' to the life of her husband, whom the top court had recently directed to be shifted to Uttar Pradesh from a jail in Punjab. A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan adjourned the matter as a letter for the same was already circulated by one of the parties in the case.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Police took custody of Ansari from Punjab's Ropar jail to transfer him to Banda jail in UP. Ansari, an MLA from Mau in UP, was lodged in Ropar jail in January 2019 in connection with an extortion case and is facing cases in UP and elsewhere.

Ansari's wife sought safety for her husband while he is being shifted to Banda district jail in Uttar Pradesh from Rupnagar jail in Punjab, and during the trial in pending cases in the state. Afshan while alleging an imminent threat to Ansari's life, has sought the intervention of the top court to ensure that her husband is not killed in a so-called fake encounter.

"The petitioner is in complete fear that now any time an untoward incident can happen to her husband but for protective directions passed by this Court," Afshan said in her plea. Fearing for her husband's life and seeking a direction to the UP Police not to kill her husband in a fake encounter, Afshan urged to allow him to face a "free and fair trial."

The Supreme Court had on March 26, Friday ordered that Ansari be shifted to an Uttar Pradesh jail from Punjab, keeping in view the fact that he is allegedly involved in many criminal cases. The apex court in its order on March 26, had granted two weeks time to shift Ansari from Rupnagar jail in Punjab to Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh government had filed the petition in the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Punjab government and Rupnagar jail authority to immediately hand over the custody of Ansari, to the district jail Banda. Ansari's wife in her plea asked the top court that Ansari should be provided security while his stays in Banda jail and also while his transportation to Court for trial proceedings in those criminal cases registered against her husband. (ANI)

