Left Menu

SC stays proceedings before Bombay HC on plea related to COVID-19 vaccination

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the proceedings before the Bombay High Court on the plea seeking COVID-19 vaccination on priority basis for members of the legal fraternity.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order on a plea filed by the Serum Institute of India SII seeking transfer of the matter pending before the high court in Bombay to the apex court.List the matters after two weeks.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 18:40 IST
SC stays proceedings before Bombay HC on plea related to COVID-19 vaccination

The Supreme Court Friday stayed the proceedings before the Bombay High Court on the plea seeking COVID-19 vaccination on priority basis for members of the legal fraternity.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde passed the order on a plea filed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) seeking transfer of the matter pending before the high court in Bombay to the apex court.

“List the matters after two weeks. Service be complete in the meantime. There shall be stay of further proceedings before the high court,” said the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

On March 18, the top court had stayed proceedings in the Delhi High Court on giving priority to the legal fraternity for administering COVID-19 vaccine and favoured transferring the suo motu case on the issue to itself for adjudication.

The Centre had earlier opposed creating a separate class of lawyers and said that though it is not opposed to the legal fraternity members but tomorrow journalists and banking sector employees may also come forward seeking priority in vaccination.

The top court had also sought responses from the Centre and others on the pleas of the SII and Bharat Biotech seeking transfer of the cases from the high courts to the apex court.

The vaccine manufacturers have said that different high courts are seeking data on vaccine production and by when they will be able to provide it to all.

The Centre had earlier told the top court that it may not be desirable to create a separate class of judges, lawyers and court staff below the age of 45 for administering the COVID-19 vaccine on priority basis. On March 4, the Delhi High Court had asked the Centre to explain the rationale behind keeping strict control over class of persons who can be vaccinated against COVID-19. At that time those above the age of 60 years or with comorbidities were eligible for vaccination.

It had said the two institutes which have developed the vaccines COVISHIELD and COVAXIN -- Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech -- to file separate affidavits on their capacity to manufacture the vaccines on per day/ week/ month basis and also the current optic of the vaccines and how much unused capacity is lying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook to turn Menlo Park headquarters into vaccination site

Facebook Inc said on Friday it is converting a part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination site, joining the government effort to speed up the vaccination drive in the United States. For this initiative, the company is teaming up...

Protesting farmers to block KMP-KGP expressway for 24 hours from Saturday morning

Intensifying their protest against the three farm laws, the farmers protesting at Delhi borders will block the key Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway for 24 hours starting Saturday morning.Tomorrow, on April 10, the KMP-KGP highway will be bloc...

Gopal Rai making false claims on wheat procurement by FCI: Delhi BJP

The Delhi BJP on Friday accused Agriculture Minister Gopal Rai of making false statements on wheat procurement by the Food Corporation of India, and challenged him to prove the charges or resign.The Delhi minister earlier alleged that the F...

Makers of 'Major' reveal first glimpse of Sobhita Dhulipala as NRI hostage

The makers of the upcoming biographical drama Major on Friday unveiled a poster from the film, that sees the first glimpse of Sobhita Dhulipala who essays the role of a hostage trapped in the tragic 2611 Mumbai attacks. The lead actor of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021