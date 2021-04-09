Left Menu

India conveys concern to US over warship carrying out navigation ops off Lakshadweep

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 19:14 IST
India conveys concern to US over warship carrying out navigation ops off Lakshadweep

India on Friday said it has conveyed concerns to the United States over a US Navy ship carrying out a freedom of navigation operation in the Indian exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said US Navy ship John Paul Jones was continuously monitored transiting from the Persian Gulf towards the Malacca Straits.

India's reaction came after the US Navy, in an unusual move, announced that one of its ships conducted patrols in the Indian EEZ this week, without seeking consent from India.

''The USS John Paul Jones was continuously monitored transiting from the Persian Gulf towards the Malacca Straits. We have conveyed our concerns regarding this passage through our EEZ to the government of USA through diplomatic channels,'' the MEA said.

It said India's stated position has been that the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea does not authorise other countries to carry out military exercises or manoeuvres in an EEZ and on the continental shelf without the consent of the coastal nation.

''India's stated position on the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea is that the convention does not authorise other States to carry out in the Exclusive Economic Zone and on the continental shelf, military exercises or manoeuvres, in particular those involving the use of weapons or explosives, without the consent of the coastal State,'' the MEA said.

The US Navy, in a statement, announced that it asserted navigational rights and freedoms inside India's EEZ without seeking the country's prior consent.

''This freedom of navigation operation upheld the rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea recognised in international law by challenging India's excessive maritime claims,'' the US 7th fleet said in a statement on April 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon union election in Alabama has 55% voter turnout

Helen Joseph: SA anti-apartheid activist receives honor from Google

South Korea reports surge in coronavirus cases, more restrictions expected

LG assures 3 Android OS updates for premium phones, 2 for 2020 models

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden returns prisoner-of-war flag to perch atop White House

President Joe Biden has restored the prisoner-of-warmissing-in-action flag to its former location atop the White House.The black-and-white POWMIA flag returned atop the chief executives residence, just below the American flag, on Friday, wh...

IPL: De Villiers scripts last-ball victory for RCB

AB de Villiers rolled back the years with his beautiful yet brutal assault as Royal Challengers Bangalore pipped defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League opener here on Friday.De...

Sikkim reports six new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 6,329

Sikkim reported six fresh COVID- 19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the coronavirus caseload in the state to 6,329, an official said on Friday.East Sikkim district reported five new cases and West Sikkim district one, state Information Ed...

US urges arms embargo and sanctions against Myanmar military

The US ambassador to the United Nations urged the international community to take concrete action against the military in Myanmar on Friday including an arms embargo and sanctions against its holding companies and those who profit from them...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021