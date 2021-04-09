Left Menu

MP: Man held for raping 6-year-old girl in Bhopal

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:34 IST
A man was arrested in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl, police said on Friday.

Sanjay Tomar (20) lured the girl to his home and raped her five days ago, said Kolar police station inspector Chandrakant Patel.

''The girl told her mother about the ordeal on Thursday after which a police complaint was lodged. Tomar was arrested and has been charged under POCSO Act and IPC provisions,'' he added.

