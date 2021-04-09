Army jawan shot dead by militants in J-K's Anantnag

Militants shot dead an Army jawan, who had come home on leave, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The ultras shot at and injured Havaldar Salim outside his residence at Goriwan in Bijbehara area of the district, a police official said.

Salim was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

