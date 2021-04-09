Army jawan shot dead by militants in J-K's Anantnag

Army jawan shot dead by militants in J-K's AnantnagPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 20:34 IST
Militants shot dead an Army jawan, who had come home on leave, in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
The ultras shot at and injured Havaldar Salim outside his residence at Goriwan in Bijbehara area of the district, a police official said.
Salim was rushed to the hospital but he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
