Maha: Three held, five women rescued from flesh trade rackets

Three persons were arrested and five women were rescued from flesh trade rackets in Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the Mira Bhayandar Virar Vasai police on Thursday conducted raids in Vasai and Bhayandar areas, deputy commissioner of police crime Dr Mahesh Patil said.

Offences under the IPC and The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act have been registered against the accused, including a woman, with Manickpur and Kashimira police stations, the official said.

The accused used an online dating application to lure the victims and later morphed their photos, threatening to post them on social media if the women don't engage in flesh trade, it was stated.

The police arrested Suraj alias Sandeep Nankumar Pal (26), following the raid in Vasai and rescued four women.

Similarly, the Kashimira police arrested Pawan alias Ranikumar of Andheri in neighbouring Mumbai, who ran the racket with her accomplice Anil alias Sunil Sahu (26).

