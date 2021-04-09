These are the top stories at 9.30 pm: NATION DEL93 LDALL INDOUS-NAVY India conveys concern after US Navy announces its freedom of navigation operation in Indian EEZ without consent New Delhi/Washington: In an unusual move, the US Navy has announced that this week it conducted a freedom of navigation operation in Indian waters without prior consent to challenge India's ''excessive maritime claims'', triggering a reaction from New Delhi, which on Friday said it has conveyed concerns to Washington through diplomatic channels.

DEL11 VIRUS-LD CASES India records highest daily spike of over 1.31 lakh COVID-19 cases; 780 deaths take toll to 1,67,642 New Delhi: India registered a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542, while the death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day, highest since October 18, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

DEL76 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Seven terrorists killed by security forces in two encounters in J-K's Shopian, Pulwama Srinagar: Seven militants, including terror outfit Ansar Ghazwatul Hind's chief Imtiaz Ahmad Shah, were gunned down by security forces in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and Pulwama districts, police said on Friday.

CAL22 EC-MAMATA-3RD LD NOTICE EC notice to Mamata over remarks against central forces, defiant TMC boss says ''I don't care'' New Delhi/Kolkata: The Election Commission has issued a notice to Mamata Banerjee for her ''completely false, provocative and intemperate statements'' against central forces performing election duty in West Bengal, provoking a defiant TMC boss to declare she will continue doing so until ''the CRPF stops working for BJP''.

CAL36 RJ-LD ASSAM-CONG-CANDIDATES Around 20 Assam Congress-AIUDF candidates shifted to Jaipur? Cong says none from party Jaipur/Guwahati: In a sudden and unexplained move, around 20 candidates of the opposition Congress-AIUDF alliance in the Assam assembly polls were Friday flown to Jaipur, where they were lodged in a hotel on the city's outskirts, Congress chief whip in the Rajasthan assembly said.

DEL33 SINOINDIA-DISENGAGEMENT-TALKS India and China hold 11th round of military talks; focus on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh New Delhi: India and China held another round of military talks on Friday to take forward the disengagement process in the remaining friction points such as Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang in eastern Ladakh, people familiar with the development said.

BOM21 MH-COURT-WAZE-LD CUSTODY Bomb scare-murder case: Court sends Waze to judicial custody Mumbai: A special NIA court here on Friday sent suspended police officer Sachin Waze to judicial custody till April 23 in the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV from near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

LEGAL LGD20 SC-3RDLD ITALIAN MARINES Deposit compensation for Indian fishermen killed by Italian marines, SC tells Centre New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday directed the Centre to deposit in its account Rs 10 crore to be given by Italy for the kin of two Indian fishermen killed by Italian Marines off the Kerala coast in February 2012 and said the court itself will disburse the compensation.

LGD5 SC-RELIGIOUS CONVERSIONS SC refuses to entertain plea for directions to curb black magic, forced religious conversions New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said persons above 18 years of age are free to choose their religion as it refused to entertain a plea seeking directions to the Centre and states to control black magic and religious conversion.

BUSINESS DEL49 BIZ-VACCINE-JOHNSON In talks with Indian govt for clinical trial of single shot vaccine: Johnson & Johnson New Delhi: Global healthcare major Johnson & Johnson is in discussions with the Indian government to begin a clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country, the company said on Friday.

DEL51 BIZ-2ND LD TAX-COLLECTION I-T, corporate tax mop up exceeds revised estimates at Rs 9.45 lakh cr in FY21 New Delhi: Income tax and corporate tax collections at Rs 9.45 lakh crore in the fiscal year ended March 31 exceeded the revised target by 5 per cent but were 10 per cent lower than the direct tax collections in the previous year, tax department head said Friday.

FOREIGN FGN61 UK-ROYAL-4THLD PHILIP Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip, dies aged 99 London: Britain's Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II and the longest-serving royal consort in British history passed away on Friday aged 99, Buckingham Palace announced. By Aditi Khanna FGN69 BANGLA-LD NARAVANE Army chief Gen Naravane visits Bangabandhu museum to pay tribute to Bangladesh's founding father Dhaka: Indian Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Friday paid tribute to Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by visiting the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum here.

FGN46 UK-VISA-EXTENSIONS Indian doctors, nurses to benefit from UK’s fee-free 1-year visa extension London: Indian doctors and nurses are among 14,000 applicants from across the world that are set to benefit from a one-year fee waiver for visa extensions announced on Friday for frontline workers dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. By Aditi Khanna PTI NSD

