2 women Pak Army officers among 37 Brigadiers promoted

2 women Pak Army officers among 37 Brigadiers promotedPTI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-04-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 21:41 IST
The Pakistan Army on Friday promoted 37 Brigadiers, including two women officers, to the rank of Major Generals during a special meeting presided over by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
Such promotions are a routine affair and promotion boards meet once or twice in a year to make key promotions.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said that Gen. Bajwa presided over the meeting that recommended the promotions.
The “promotion board from Brigadier to Major General was held at General Headquarters,” in Rawalpindi, it said.
Those promoted also included two women officers, Brigadier Qamar Un Nisa Choudhry and Brigadier Shazia Nisar, it added.
