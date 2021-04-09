CBI books 1989-batch civil servant couple in Rs 5.5 crore DA case

The CBI Friday carried out searches in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur after booking 1989-batch civil servant couple Alka Rajvanshi Jain and Amit Jain for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 5.5 crore, officials said.

Alka Jain, an Indian Revenue Service officer posted as Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) in Udaipur, and her husband Amit Jain, an India Railway Engineering Service officer posted as Group General Manager, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd have been named in the FIR along with Chartered Accountant Vikas Rajvanshi who helped them acquire illegitimate assets, they alleged. The agency carried out searches at Jaipur, Jodhpur and Udaipur at the premises of the accused on Friday, they said. Based on an input from a ''reliable source'', the CBI has alleged that the couple acquired ''huge movable and immovable assets'' during the period from April 2010 to June 2018 in their own names, which are disproportionate to their known legal sources of income to the tune of Rs 5.53 crore.

The agency has alleged that the couple had assets worth over Rs 35.14 lakh in 2010 which swelled to Rs 8.80 crore in June 2018 which includes bank balances, vehicles and immovable assets in their own names.

The Jains had earned Rs 3.72 crore by way of salary, loan, GPF withdrawal etc during the period and incurred a total expenditure of Rs. 80.06 lakh which includes repayment of the loans availed by them from the bank, education, etc which makes their disproportionate assets Rs 5.53 crore, the CBI alleged.

