Maintain sanctity of ceasefire: Top army commander during visit to LoC

The Army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi on Friday visited forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, and called for maintaining the sanctity of the ceasefire agreement that was reached between India and Pakistan.

He also reviewed the overall security scenario in the Kashmir Valley.

The army commander laid special emphasis on maintaining the sanctity of the ceasefire as per the understanding reached by the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) in February, Defence Spokesperson Lt Colonel Emron Musavi said.

Lt Gen Joshi, however, reiterated the necessity of not letting our guard down, he said.

On February 25, India and Pakistan had announced that they have agreed to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and other sectors.

A joint statement issued in Islamabad and New Delhi had then said that the DGMOs of the two countries held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact and reviewed the situation along the LoC and all other sectors in a ''free, frank and cordial'' atmosphere.

On Lt Gen Joshi's visit to the forward areas on Friday, the spokesperson said, ''The army commander accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen D P Pandey visited formations along the Line of Control in forward areas of Kupwara district and Rashtriya Rifles conducting counter terrorist operations in the hinterland.'' Musavi said that Lt Gen Joshi was briefed on the current situation on the LoC, including the counter infiltration grid, and operational preparedness.

During his interaction with troops, Lt Gen Joshi applauded their selfless service, motivation and high spirits, the spokesperson said.

The commander reviewed the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra and exhorted the troops to continue with their people-friendly approach in conducting intelligence-based counter terrorist operations, he said.

He complimented the soldiers for the efforts in pursuit of peace and stability in Kashmir, Musavi said.

