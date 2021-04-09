France worried about Russian troop movements close to Ukraine border

France worried about Russian troop movements close to Ukraine borderReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:45 IST
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that France is highly worried about significant Russian troop movements close to the eastern border of Ukraine and Crimea.
He said Russia should explain its motives for these troop movements, stop its provocations, and take initiatives to de-escalate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Soccer-Kante to return to Chelsea after hamstring injury on France duty
Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more
French dentists and vets should be allowed to give COVID-19 shots - health authority
French president: No regrets at refusing new virus lockdown
Cycling-Tour de France to start from Bilbao in 2023 - organisers