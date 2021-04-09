Left Menu

France worried about Russian troop movements close to Ukraine border

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:45 IST
He said Russia should explain its motives for these troop movements, stop its provocations, and take initiatives to de-escalate. Image Credit: Twitter(@JY_LeDrian)

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement that France is highly worried about significant Russian troop movements close to the eastern border of Ukraine and Crimea.

He said Russia should explain its motives for these troop movements, stop its provocations, and take initiatives to de-escalate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

