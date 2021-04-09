Left Menu

US urges arms embargo and sanctions against Myanmar military

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:46 IST
US urges arms embargo and sanctions against Myanmar military
The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades had languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions. Image Credit: Flickr

The US ambassador to the United Nations urged the international community to take "concrete action" against the military in Myanmar on Friday including an arms embargo and sanctions against its holding companies and those who profit from them, saying this is the only way to change the military's crackdown on civilians following its February 1 coup.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield made the appeal at an informal virtual meeting of the UN Security Council where Zin Mar Aung, a leader of a post-coup committee representing elected members of Myanmar's parliament, urged all UN member nations to increase political, financial and security measures against the military "until the military's violent attacks on civilians stop and Myanmar returns to the rule of law under civilian and democratic rule." Aung said the military has escalated armed violence in the last two weeks in ethnic states including Karen, Shan and Kachin, and before Friday's council meeting, military forces known as the Tatmadaw used live munitions and even rocket-propelled grenades to attack civilians in Bago Township south-central Myanmar. "The ambulances are not allowed to enter the area even though there have been dozens of civilian casualties," she said.

The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades had languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, culminating in Aung San Suu Kyi's rise to leadership in the 2015 elections, the international community responded by lifting most sanctions and pouring investment into the country. The Security Council has called for a reversal of the coup, strongly condemned the violence against peaceful protesters, called for "utmost restraint" by the military, stressed the need to uphold "democratic institutions and processes" and urged the immediate release of detained government leaders including Suu Kyi and President Win Myint. It also urged military leaders to allow the UN special envoy to Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, to visit without preconditions. But Schraner Burgener, who just arrived in Bangkok, tweeted Friday: "I regret that Tatmadaw answered me yesterday that they are not ready to receive me. I am ready for dialogue. Violence never leads to peaceful sustainable solutions." UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said later Friday that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres still hopes she will be able to visit.

Addressing the people of Myanmar, US envoy Thomas-Greenfield said every statement adopted by a united Security Council been followed by further violence by the military against its people, "and we cannot allow them to succeed." "I want you to know that the United States stands with you. And we will do everything in our power, in coordination with our allies and our partners, here in the Security Council and elsewhere, to help you deal with this terrible situation," she said.

Thomas-Greenfield said "the military's brutality" against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state three years ago sent hundreds of thousands of people fleeing to Bangladesh, and the current violence has seen thousands flee into Thailand and hundreds try to flee into India.

"I say categorically, we cannot -- we simply cannot -- allow the military to destabilize the region once again through its unrelenting campaign of violence, their campaign of repression, and especially -- especially -- against the backdrop of an unprecedented global pandemic," she said.

"At this point, only concrete action will change the military calculus," Thomas-Greenfield stressed. "That action can take many forms. ... These steps include sanctions against the military, its holding companies, and anyone who seeks to profit off the violence," an arms embargo, and ensuring "that members of the military who engage in atrocities and other abuses against their own people will be held to account."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon to better screen recruits for extremist behaviour

The Pentagon is developing ways to better screen military recruits for extremist behaviour while improving training for troops leaving the service so they can be more prepared if violent hate groups lure them to join.Defense Secretary Lloyd...

U.S. issues guidelines to deepen relations with Taiwan

The U.S. State Department on Friday issued new guidelines that will enable U.S. officials to meet more freely with officials from Taiwan, a move that deepens relations with Taipei amid stepped-up Chinese military activity around the island....

U.S. Senate panel's consideration of China bill now set for April 21

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will consider sweeping legislation to counter Chinas influence on April 21 instead of the planned date of April 14, committee aides said on Friday. Democratic and Republican leaders of the panel announ...

ANALYSIS-Amazon's win in union fight shows harsh realities facing labor movement

Amazon.com Incs fierce resistance to unionization, skepticism among workers that organizing could get them a better deal and decisions on election parameters all contributed to the apparently lopsided defeat of a labor drive at the companys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021