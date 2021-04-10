U.S. State Dept sees resumption of Iran working group talks next week

U.S. State Dept sees resumption of Iran working group talks next weekReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 00:00 IST
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said on Friday that Washington expects working group negotiations on Iran to resume next week, with delegations returning to their capitals currently for consultations.
She told a news briefing that Iran envoy Rob Malley was returning to the United States as the talks broke for the weekend.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Washington
- U.S. State Department
- Rob Malley
- Iran
ALSO READ
GSK and Vir seek emergency use of COVID-19 therapy in United States
Sports News Roundup: NCAA takes on student-athletes in U.S.; United States to face Honduras with Olympics berth on line and more
Washington invites leaders of Russia, China to a climate summit
Moderna says shipped 100 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to United States
United States condemns China's sanctions in dispute over Uighurs