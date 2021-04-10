Left Menu

Bengal polls: 4 killed as central forces open fire after coming under attack

Further details are awaited, he said.The TMC claimed that the four deceased persons were its supporters.When asked whether any action has been taken against the CISF personnel, the officer said, It is for the EC to decide.

Four persons were killed as central forces allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals, who ''attempted to snatch their rifles'', in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Sitalkuchi area when voting was underway, a senior district police officer said.

''As per preliminary reports, four persons were killed as CISF personnel opened fire after coming under attack in a village.

''A scuffle took place, and locals gheraoed them and attempted to snatch their rifles, following which the central forces opened fire. Further details are awaited,'' he said.

The TMC claimed that the four deceased persons were its supporters.

When asked whether any action has been taken against the CISF personnel, the officer said, ''It is for the EC to decide. As per our reports, they opened fire in self-defence.'' Clashes broke out between TMC and BJP activists in Mathabhanga area of Sitalkuchi while voting was underway, a source said.

''Some of them gheraoed CISF personnel outside a polling booth and attempted to snatch their rifles, after which the incident took place,'' he said.

Election officials said a report on the incident has been sought from the district officials.

The four bodies were taken to a nearby hospital.

Earlier in the morning, a first-time voter was shot dead by unidentified persons outside a polling booth in the same Sitalkuchi assembly constituency area.

BJP's Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik, who is also contesting the assembly elections from Dinhata constituency, alleged that TMC supporters attacked the booth.

''TMC goons attacked the booth with an intention to loot it. Maybe the central forces opened fire in self- defence,'' he said.

