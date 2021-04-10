EC orders adjournment of polls at polling station no. 126 in West Bengal's Sitalkuchi

EC orders adjournment of polls at polling station no. 126 in West Bengal's SitalkuchiPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 13:42 IST
The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday ordered adjournment of polls at polling station number 126 in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency of West Bengal amid reports of violence.
A spokesperson of the poll panel said the decision was based on an interim report filed by special observers. Detailed reports have been sought from them and the state Chief Electoral Officer by 5 pm.
The decision comes against the backdrop of four persons being killed as central forces allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals, who ''attempted to snatch their rifles'', in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Saturday.
The incident took place in the Sitalkuchi area when voting was underway, a senior district police officer said.
''According to preliminary reports, four persons were killed as CISF personnel opened fire after coming under attack in a village,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mamata didi always meted out injustice to north Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at rally in Sitalkuchi in Coochbehar district.
After forming govt in Bengal, we will completely stop cross- border infiltration: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Sitalkuchi near Indo-Bangla border.
BJP will spend Rs 2,000 Cr annually on development of north Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Sitalkuchi rally.
TMC to protest firing by CRPF at Sitalkuchi by wearing black badges on Sunday: Mamata Banerjee at Baduria.
4 dead as CISF allegedly opens fire after coming under attack in Sitalkuchi in Bengal's Cooch Behar district: Police sources.