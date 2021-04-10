Left Menu

Shopian encounter: How a mosque was saved and five terrorists killed

The situation in Kashmirs Shopian town was volatile and the challenge was to flush out the five men while protecting the place of worship but it was mission accomplished, officials said on Saturday.Enabling the successful effort, which culminated in what was the first time in more than 20 years that five terrorists were gunned down in the restive south Kashmir town, were the parents of the terrorists and prominent citizens of the area, the officials said, counting up to 17 appeals made to them to surrender peacefully.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-04-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 17:36 IST
Shopian encounter: How a mosque was saved and five terrorists killed

The terrorists were inside the mosque and security forces, as well as a host of anxious locals, outside. The situation in Kashmir’s Shopian town was volatile and the challenge was to flush out the five men while protecting the place of worship but it was ‘mission accomplished’, officials said on Saturday.

Enabling the successful effort, which culminated in what was the first time in more than 20 years that five terrorists were gunned down in the restive south Kashmir town, were the parents of the terrorists and prominent citizens of the area, the officials said, counting up to 17 appeals made to them to surrender peacefully. As the tension built up over the hours between Thursday night and Friday afternoon, the loudspeaker rang out intermittently with appeals from the parents of the terrorists holed up inside the Jama Masjid, citizens and Army personnel. Groups of people were also sent inside to negotiate with the men to come out peacefully, officials recounted.

That didn’t happen. Finally, on Friday afternoon, the last of the five men of the banned Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGuH), a shadow group of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, were gunned down and with minimal damage to the mosque.

Narrating the events of the day, officials said the forces of the 44 Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police were undeterred by the terrorists refusal to surrender and moved closer to the mosque. Against the established practice of maintaining safe distance from the target area, Army officers took the decision to move towards the mosque. The intention was to engage in pinpoint and not random, distant firing. ''Our main concern was to preserve the sanctity of the masjid while neutralising the terrorists. This exposed our troops to high degree of risk while engaging with the terrorists, who were heavily armed,'' says Maj Gen Rashim Bali, General officer in Command of Victor Force that looks after militancy in South and central Kashmir.

He said the message had to be firm that ''picking up weapons against the state is not an option and would be suitably responded to''.

The operation against the men started in the dead of night at 1 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday following an intelligence tip-off that five terrorists were hiding inside the mosque. Within no time, the area was sealed and many civilians evacuated to safer places, officials said.

While three of the terrorists were killed by dawn, the other two were gunned down at 2 pm on Friday. The Army had deployed drones to keep a close watch on the movements of the terrorists. Officials said the parents of one of the terrorists, the brother of another and a prominent citizen were sent inside the mosque to ask them to give up arms but to no avail. At one point, a terrorist fired at a citizen who asked them to surrender in order to ensure the mosque is not damaged.

The terrorists, officials said, also attempted to set ablaze a portion of the mosque in their attempt to flee.

After the operation, the troops cleared and cleaned the mosque and handed over all the religious books to the local administration to stem rumours about some books being desecrated. This was the first time that terrorists were cornered inside the mosque in Shopian town. The last big encounter in Shopian was in the late 1990s when four terrorists were killed. PTI SKL MIN MIN MIN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Authorities tighten security apparatus in view of bypoll

Belagavi, Apr 10 PTI The authorities here have strengthened the security apparatus against flow of liquor, freebies and unaccounted money, among other offences, during the bypoll to the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency on April 17.In the pas...

Money, power can buy anything, but can't buy love; Bengal loves Mamata Banerjee: Derek O’ Brien

TMC MP Derek OBrien on Saturday asserted that his party will win the assembly polls in West Bengal and send out a message to the BJP, saying while power and money can buy anything, it cannot buy the love of the states people for Chief Minis...

Diners at clandestine Paris soiree fined for lockdown breaches

More than 110 people dining at a clandestine restaurant were fined late on Friday for violating a COVID-19 lockdown, Paris police said, days after the government denied allegations that ministers had attended similar underground soirees. Th...

IPL 2021: DC win toss, opt to field against CSK

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to field first against Chennai Super Kings CSK in the second game of the Indian Premier League IPL here at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. At the toss, Pant, who is leading the te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021