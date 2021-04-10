Bihar policeman beaten to death by mob in West Bengal, 3 accused arrested

A total of three persons, including the main accused have been arrested in connection with the case, where a Bihar Police official was beaten to death in Uttar Dinajpur of West Bengal. The Station House Officer of Kishanganj Police Station in Bihar, Ashwini Kumar succumbed to his injuries after being thrashed by the locals of a village under the Goalpokhar police station area on Saturday.

The officer had ventured into the neighbouring area under Panjipara police station while conducting raids to look for the culprit. Inspector General (IG) of Police, Purnia Suresh Prasad said, "He had come for a raid in connection with a bike theft."

His body was later taken to the Islampur hospital in Bengal, police added. The deceased police official was a 1994 batch inspector and a resident of Janakinagar in Purnia district. He was posted to Bihar's Kishanganj Police Station last year.

During a meeting on Friday, SP Kumar Ashish had issued notice to all station heads regarding the growing incidents of robbery in the region and also assigned them the task to arrest the warrantees. The family members of the police officer are in shock. Kumar's last rites will be performed on Sunday, Ashwani Kumar's nephew said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)