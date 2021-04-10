Left Menu

Authorities tighten security apparatus in view of bypoll

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 10-04-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 19:27 IST
Authorities tighten security apparatus in view of bypoll

Belagavi, Apr 10 (PTI): The authorities here have strengthened the security apparatus against flow of liquor, freebies and unaccounted money, among other offences, during the bypoll to the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency on April 17.

In the past few days, huge amount of cash and thousands of litres of liquor transported without proper documents have been seized.

Vehicles used in the transportation have been impounded and cases booked against the offenders.

''We are keeping tight vigil on the transport of liquor or money. So far, we have seized a cash totalling Rs 62.55 lakh at various check-posts,'' the deputy commissioner of the district Dr K Harish Kumar told reporters here.

Of the seized sum, around Rs 20 lakh has been returned after the owners submitted the relevant documents while the rest has been handed over to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

Over 4,000 litres of liquor worth Rs 11.25 lakh, four cars, two trucks and 16 two-wheelers have also been seized, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the police took out a flag march here to instil confidence among the voters.

The byelection was necessitated following the death of sitting MP and former Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi due to COVID-19 last year.

Along with Belagavi, Assembly bypolls are taking place in Maski and Basavakalyan on April 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Comeback man Raina, Sam Curran guide CSK to 188/7

Suresh Raina announced his IPL comeback with a blazing 36-ball 54 and powered Chennai Super Kings to a solid 188 for seven against Delhi Capitals here on Saturday.Sam Curran smashed away to 34 off only 15 balls to prop up the CSK innings to...

Travis Barker's ex-wife asks Kourtney Kardashian to get boyfriend Travis name inked

Shanna Moakler, the ex-wife of Kourtney Kardashians beau Travis Barker, sarcastically urged the reality TV star to get her boyfriends name inked on her body, just as he did for her recently. Seems like Traviss ex-wife Shanna Moakler has fou...

Australian portrait photographer June Newton dies at 97

The Australian photographer and actress June Newton also known under her pseudonym Alice Springs has died at 97, the Helmut Newton Foundation said Saturday in Berlin.Newton, who was also the wife of the late photographer Helmut Newton, di...

COVID-19: Beaches in Chennai, nearby districts out of bounds for people from April 11

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that effective April 11, people would not be allowed entry to beaches in Chennai and two other nearby districts on weekend and all government holidays.As COVID-19 cases continued to rise in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021