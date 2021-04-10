Authorities tighten security apparatus in view of bypoll

Belagavi, Apr 10 (PTI): The authorities here have strengthened the security apparatus against flow of liquor, freebies and unaccounted money, among other offences, during the bypoll to the Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency on April 17.

In the past few days, huge amount of cash and thousands of litres of liquor transported without proper documents have been seized.

Vehicles used in the transportation have been impounded and cases booked against the offenders.

''We are keeping tight vigil on the transport of liquor or money. So far, we have seized a cash totalling Rs 62.55 lakh at various check-posts,'' the deputy commissioner of the district Dr K Harish Kumar told reporters here.

Of the seized sum, around Rs 20 lakh has been returned after the owners submitted the relevant documents while the rest has been handed over to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

Over 4,000 litres of liquor worth Rs 11.25 lakh, four cars, two trucks and 16 two-wheelers have also been seized, Kumar said.

Meanwhile, the police took out a flag march here to instil confidence among the voters.

The byelection was necessitated following the death of sitting MP and former Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi due to COVID-19 last year.

Along with Belagavi, Assembly bypolls are taking place in Maski and Basavakalyan on April 17.

