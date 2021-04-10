Left Menu

Engineering graduate held in Delhi for kidnapping infant

An engineering graduate was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his landlords seven-month-old child for a ransom of Rs 40 lakh in outer Delhis Ranhola area so that he could move in with his girlfriend, police said on Saturday.The accused has been identified as Priyanshu Kumar 24, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 21:52 IST
Engineering graduate held in Delhi for kidnapping infant

An engineering graduate was arrested for allegedly kidnapping his landlord’s seven-month-old child for a ransom of Rs 40 lakh in outer Delhi’s Ranhola area so that he could move in with his girlfriend, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Priyanshu Kumar (24), they said. The infant was later rescued and reunited with his parents, police said. According to police, Kumar went to his landlord’s house on Friday and told them that he wanted to play with the child. Since the child was sleeping, his mother told Kumar to come later, but he insisted to stay back. When the infant’s mother went out of the room to collect his clothes, the accused left the house with the baby. She immediately informed her husband about the incident. ''The child's father later got a call from Kumar, asking him to pay Rs 40 lakh if he wanted his child back,'' a senior police officer said. A case was registered and multiple teams were formed to trace the accused, said Parvinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer). “During investigation, the escape route of the accused from his house was tracked and it was found that he had taken the child towards Uttam Nagar terminal on foot covering a distance of about four kilometres. From there, he booked a tax using app-based service and landed in Ghaziabad,” he said. The police team decided to keep the accused engaged by luring him with token ransom amounts and keep him involved through chats and calls, the DCP said. “The police team finally planned to intercept the accused at Lajwanti Chowk. After more than four hours of chase, the team was able to intercept the car and the kidnapped child was rescued from Pankha Road towards Uttam Nagar Terminal. The accused, however, managed to run away, leaving the taxi behind,” Singh said. The accused was later nabbed from Uttam Nagar area. “During interrogation, he disclosed that he was in relationship with a girl from Kanpur and needed money to fulfil her demands. He wanted money to settle down with her. As he did not have a job, he thought of kidnapping the infant,” the officer added.

PTI AMP SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Ukrainian president says Kyiv and Ankara share view on threats in Black Sea region

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday the positions of Kyiv and Ankara coincide on threats in the Black Sea region and the response to those threats.At a joint news conference with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan in Istan...

Prince Charles pays tribute to 'my dear papa' Philip for devoted service

Britains Prince Charles paid a personal tribute on Saturday to his dear papa Prince Philip, saying the royal family missed him enormously and that the 99-year-old would have been amazed at the touching reaction across the world to his death...

Soccer-Norwich on cusp of promotion with victory at Derby, Brentford end winless run

Championship leaders Norwich City moved within two points of securing Premier League promotion with a 1-0 victory over Derby County on Saturday, while playoff-chasing Brentford handed a 5-0 thrashing to Preston North End. Swansea Citys 3-0 ...

Prince Harry, royal family set to reunite for Prince Philip's funeral

Following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh- Prince Philip, his grandson Prince Harry is set to reunite with his family to pay his last respects at the funeral. E News reported that after Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan Markles b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021