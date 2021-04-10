1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Missouri convenience store

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Missouri convenience storePTI | Koshkonong | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:31 IST
One person was killed and three others were injured Saturday in a shooting at a convenience store in southern Missouri, authorities said.
The shooting occurred Saturday morning at a convenience store in Koshkonong, a town of about 200 people on the Missouri-Arkansas border.
A suspect is in custody, patrol operator Charlie Kirby said. No other details were immediately available.(AP) RUP RUP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arkansas
- Charlie Kirby
- Koshkonong
- Missouri
ALSO READ
Arkansas Senate OKs ban on treatments for transgender youth
Arkansas legislature votes to ban transgender treatments for youth
Arkansas governor vetoes transgender youth treatment ban
Arkansas becomes first U.S. state to ban treatments for transgender youth
Arkansas governor vetoes bill that would bar transgender treatments for youth