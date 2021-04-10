1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Missouri convenience store

One person was killed and three others were injured Saturday in a shooting at a convenience store in southern Missouri, authorities said.

The shooting occurred Saturday morning at a convenience store in Koshkonong, a town of about 200 people on the Missouri-Arkansas border.

A suspect is in custody, patrol operator Charlie Kirby said. No other details were immediately available.(AP) RUP RUP

