Maharashtra: 4 held for selling Remdesivir injections in black market in Pune

Four persons have been arrested in Pune for selling Remdesivir injections in the black market, police said on Saturday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:36 IST
Krishna Prakash, Police Commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad speaking to media on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Four persons have been arrested in Pune for selling Remdesivir injections in the black market, police said on Saturday. Three injections were recovered from their possession and police said the accused had already sold 40 injections so far.

"We are probing the presence of other gangs that might be operating in different hospitals", Krishna Prakash, Police Commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad told media on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Aditya Mendargi, Pratap Jadhavar, Ajay Morane and Muralidhar and used to work as ward boys in four different hospitals.

"They used to sell injections 15 to 20 times costlier in the market. There might be other gangs like this one present in other hospitals. We are conducting further investigation and if someone is caught doing such acts then that person won't be spared," the Police Commissioner said. (ANI)

