Jitendra Singh directs J-K admin to clear bottlenecks for Arun Jaitley Memorial Stadium

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to clear bottlenecks for land identification for the proposed multi-crore Arun Jaitley Memorial Stadium in the union territory's Kathua district.

Singh issued the directions during a district development coordination and monitoring committee meeting to review the progress of various centrally sponsored schemes being implemented in Kathua.

Nearly seven months ago, Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and Kiren Rijiju, and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha jointly laid the e-foundation stone of the Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex at Hiranagar.

The upcoming Rs 58.23 crore mega-sports complex is going to be spread over 270 kanals of land and the project is being undertaken under the Prime Minister's Development Package. It will go a long way in accentuating the overall sports infrastructure in the union territory, officials said.

The complex will have multiple sports facilities of international and national standards in one place. District Development Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Yadav gave a PowerPoint presentation on the achievements and progress under different centrally sponsored schemes and the status of various development projects.

Yadav apprised the Union Minister Singh that a revised plan for the Jal Jeevan Mission will be submitted to the state committee after consulting elected Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members to achieve the target of 'Har Ghar Jal'. Regarding Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the DDC informed that against the target of 10,779 houses, 10,255 beneficiaries were given the first instalment whereas 3,453 houses have been completed so far, the officials said.

Singh stressed for timely completion of projects and emphasised on elected PRI members to work in tandem with the administration to achieve the desired results. He called upon the officers to ensure 100 percent coverage of beneficiaries under various schemes and impressed upon PRI members to ensure all deserving people entail benefit of schemes.

Singh directed the Kathua deputy commissioner to take up those roads which were left out in earlier plans of the Central Road Fund and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Responding to demands for amenities at the Atal Setu, he assured that more infrastructure like food points and other amenities will be developed there.

The minister e-inaugurated 10 completed projects and two vented causeways and three motorable steel bridges, five water supply schemes and a hybrid solar panel project.

