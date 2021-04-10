Five arrested for disrupting film-shooting

Five arrested for disrupting film-shootingPTI | Palakkad | Updated: 10-04-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 22:53 IST
Palakkad, Apr 10 (PTI): Five people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly disrupting the shooting of a film on a Hindu-Muslim love story in front of a temple in Palakkad district of Kerala, police said.
As the shooting was on at Kadampazhipuram in the district, some people prevented it from proceeding further and allegedly damaged the equipment, the police said.
The five were arrested, they said.
Cases underIPC sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons) were registered, they added.
