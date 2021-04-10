Left Menu

Militant killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-04-2021 23:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 23:25 IST
An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on Saturday in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir even as another gunbattle raged on in nearby Anantnag district, police said.

Based on specific information about the presence of militants in Hadipora area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, they said.

A police official said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said, adding that one militant was killed in the operation.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant is being ascertained, he said.

Meanwhile, another gunfight erupted in Anantnag district, the official said.

The gunfight broke out at Semthan in Bijbehara area of the south Kashmir district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation there based on an intelligence input about the presence of militants, the official said.

He said further details are awaited. PTI SSB MIJ SRY

