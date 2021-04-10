Delhi man kills wife on suspicion that she was having an affair

A 40-year-old man was arrested for killing his wife on Saturday on the suspicion of her having an affair with another person here, police said.

The accused, Harish Mehta, who worked with a marriage bureau, hails from Rajkot in Gujarat. He met Neelu through a matrimonial site and got married to her recently, they said.

Neelu worked at a government hospital and Mehta wanted her to quit her job and look after the house. However, she continued working, police said.

Mehta suspected that she was having an affair with another man and after some days, she left his house and started staying with her parents, they said.

Police said Mehta planned to kill his wife. On Saturday afternoon, when she was returning home after work, he stabbed her with a knife in the Budh Vihar area, they said.

A video of the incident also surfaced online. The woman was seen lying on a road's side in a pool of blood. Her husband tried to escape from the spot with the blood stained knife in his hand, but was chased by police, an officer said.

The woman was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where doctors declared her as brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. He said a case of murder was registered at the Vijay Vihar police station. The accused was apprehended from the spot and later arrested, Tayal said.

