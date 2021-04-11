Left Menu

Remdesivir shortage in Nagpur; Gadkari dials Sun Pharma chief

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-04-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 11:33 IST
Union minister Nitin Gadkari has called up Sun Pharma's chief to arrange for 10,000 injections of Remdesivir in Nagpur in view of a shortage of the medicine here in Maharashtra.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19, especially in adult patients with severe complications.

A press release from Gadkari's office on Saturday said the Lok Sabha member from Nagpur spoke to Sun Pharma's Managing Director Dilip Shanghvi over phone to inform him about the situation here and appealed to him to make available the Remdesivir injections.

The pharma company chief assured Gadkari of making available 5,000 injections immediately on Saturday and the remaining 5,000 in next two-three days, the release said.

Gadkari also appealed to the people of Nagpur to follow all COVID-19 prevention protocols.

With Maharashtra witnessing a spurt in COVID-19 cases, Remdesivir injections are in high demand in the state.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday said there is shortage of Remdesivir injections and the supply of vaccine doses was inadequate.

On Thursday, the state government capped the price of Remdesivir between Rs 1,100 and Rs 1,400 per vial and warned against its hoarding and black marketing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

