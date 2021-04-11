J&K: 2 drug peddlers held, ganja seized

Two drug peddlers were arrested here on Sunday and 3 kg ganja was seized from them, police said.

Based on specific inputs regarding drug peddling, several checkpoints were set up at different locations, they said.

Ishwar Banerjee and Rajinder Sahu, hailing from Chhattisgarh, were intercepted and subjected to frisking at Satwari belt and 3 kg ganja was seized from them, they said.

