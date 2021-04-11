Highlights at 5 pm

Following are the top stories: NATION DEL13 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 active cases breach 11-lakh mark for first time, record daily high of 1,52,879 New Delhi: Hitting another record daily high of 1,52,879 new coronavirus infections, India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,33,58,805, while the active cases breached the 11-lakh mark for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

DEL10 PM-TIKA UTSAV 'Tika Utsav' beginning of second big war on COVID-19: PM Modi New Delhi: Asserting that the 'Tika Utsav', a vaccination drive between April 11 and 14, marks the beginning of the second big war on COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made several suggestions to people on tackling the virus and urged them to focus on personal and social hygiene.

CAL4 WB-POLL-LD MAMATA EC trying to suppress facts by barring entry of politicians in Cooch Behar: Mamata Siliguri: Describing the incident of firing in Cooch Behar as a ''genocide'', West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said the Election Commission has restricted the entry of politicians in the district for 72 hours as it seeks to ''suppress facts''.

CAL10 WB-POLL-SHAH-ROADSHOW Mamata's advice to gherao central forces instigated people to attack CISF in Sitalkuchi: Shah Santipur (WB): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her advice to gherao central forces had instigated people to attack CISF in Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi that led to four deaths in firing by security personnel.

CAL9 WB-POLL-FIRING-BURIAL Cooch Behar firing: Gloom descends on Bengal village as bodies taken for burial Sitalkuchi (WB): A pall of gloom prevailed at Jorepatki village on Sunday as the bodies of four persons, who died when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, were taken for burial by the bereaved families.

DEL24 CONG-VIRUS-GOVT COVID-19 wreaking havoc on Indian lives due to Modi govt's policies: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday attacked the Centre over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, alleging that COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on Indian lives and economy due to the Modi government's ''arrogance and incompetence''.

DEL33 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Four terrorists killed in encounters in Anantnag and Shopian in J-K Srinagar: Four militants from Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and al-Badr outfits, including those involved in the killing of an off-duty Territorial Army soldier in Anantnag on Friday, were gunned down on Sunday in two encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

MDS6 TN-VIRUS-CONG-CANDIDATE Congress candidate in TN Assembly polls, Madhava Rao dies of COVID-19 Chennai: Congress party's Srivilliputhur constituency candidate in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, P S W Madhava Rao died on Sunday due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.

DEL31 UP-BJP-LD SENGAR UP panchayat polls: BJP withdraws candidature of Kuldeep Singh Sengar's wife Lucknow: The BJP on Sunday withdrew the candidature of former MLA and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s wife from the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls.

DEL25 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL Kejriwal warns COVID situation dire as capital records highest ever infections New Delhi: The COVID-19 situation in Delhi is ''very serious'' with 10,732 cases of infection reported in the last 24 hours, the highest ever since the pandemic began, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Sunday as he issued a stark warning -- do not step out of homes unless it is urgent.

BOM9 MH-NIA-COP-LD ARREST Ambani security scare: NIA arrests Waze's associate Riyaz Kazi Mumbai: The NIA on Sunday arrested police officer Riyaz Kazi, an associate of suspended cop Sachin Waze, in connection with the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence, a police official said.

MDS7 KL-CHOPPER-LD CRASH Chopper crash lands in Kerala Kochi: A helicopter carrying prominent NRI businessman M A Yusuff Ali, his wife and four others crash-landed at a marshy land near here on Sunday morning, police said.

FOREIGN FGN14 IRAN-NUCLEAR-FACILITY-4THDLD ACCIDENT 'Suspicious' blackout strikes Iran's Natanz nuclear site Dubai: Iran's underground Natanz nuclear facility lost power Sunday just hours after starting up new advanced centrifuges capable of enriching uranium faster, the latest incident to strike the site amid negotiations over the tattered atomic accord with world powers.

