UP: Youth held for sodomising 6-year-old boy

UP: Youth held for sodomising 6-year-old boyPTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 11-04-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 17:09 IST
A youth was arrested in Lalauli area here on Sunday for allegedly sodomising a minor child, police said.
SHO of Lalauli police station Sandeep Tiwari said a 22-year-old man lured the boy to a jungle around Saturday afternoon, and sodomised him there.
He said a case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the boy's family members on Sunday and the accused has been arrested.
The child has been sent to a government hospital for treatment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sandeep Tiwari
- Lalauli