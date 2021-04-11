C'garh: Naxals set ablaze machines deployed to build WTP

C'garh: Naxals set ablaze machines deployed to build WTPPTI | Bijapur | Updated: 11-04-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 18:04 IST
Four machines and a vehicle engaged in the construction of a water treatment plant in Chattisgarh's Bijapur district were set ablaze by Naxals on Sunday, police said.
The arson incident took place in the afternoon under Naimed police station limits, where a WTP is being built on the bank of Mingachal river to supply potable water to Bijapur town, an official said.
''A dozen armed ultras reached the construction site, located around 450 kilometres from Raipur, and threatened the vehicle and machine operators to halt construction activities.
They then set ablaze two concrete mixing machines, two earth movers and a tractor before fleeing from the spot,'' he said.
A police team has rushed to the spot to apprehend the Maoist rebels who were involved in the incident, he said.
